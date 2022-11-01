Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.81-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

