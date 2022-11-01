Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.17 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

