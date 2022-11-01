Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

AVTR stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

