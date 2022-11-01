Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

AVTR stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 359,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 463,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avantor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

