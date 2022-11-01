Aviva PLC Acquires 205,729 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,729 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 535,332 shares of company stock worth $25,698,650 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

