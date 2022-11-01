Aviva PLC Acquires 26,620 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

CPB opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

