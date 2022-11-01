Aviva PLC Acquires 45,970 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 90,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $8,354,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 251.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

