Aviva PLC Buys 51,644 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 and sold 24,499 shares worth $876,911. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.