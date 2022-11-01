Aviva PLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $291.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.