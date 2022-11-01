Aviva PLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,713 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

