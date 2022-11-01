Aviva PLC Purchases 17,839 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 51,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

