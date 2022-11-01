Aviva PLC Sells 47,702 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,702 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at about $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on L. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

