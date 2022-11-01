Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Banner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Banner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

