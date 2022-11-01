Barclays Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 820

Drax Group (LON:DRXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,170 ($14.14) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 777.67 ($9.40).

DRX opened at GBX 531.50 ($6.42) on Monday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 618.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 689.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,034.31.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

