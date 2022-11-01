Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Airtel Africa Stock Performance
Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 117.01 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.08. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 771.33.
Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
See Also
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.