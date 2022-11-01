Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 117.01 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.08. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 771.33.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

Airtel Africa Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

