Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,926 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

