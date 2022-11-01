Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Price Performance

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 8.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.