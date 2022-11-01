Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 8.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
