BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

