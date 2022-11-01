BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).
