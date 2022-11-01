BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

