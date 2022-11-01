BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.29.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $734,406.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock worth $1,934,994. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

