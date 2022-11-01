Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.51-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.99.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

BXP opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.