Brigham Minerals (MNRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.80. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

