Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 820,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,761,000 after buying an additional 614,279 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 414,588 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.46.

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.