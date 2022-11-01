Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

