Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $115.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

