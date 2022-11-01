Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 5,924.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 708,138 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

