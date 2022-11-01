Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Position Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,588 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Canaan worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canaan by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Canaan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 932,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. Canaan had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Profile

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.