Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 3,217,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

