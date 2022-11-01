CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q3 guidance at $0.25-$0.28 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARG opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CarGurus by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

