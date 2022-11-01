Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $235.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.40.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $216.46 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

