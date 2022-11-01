CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after purchasing an additional 274,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

