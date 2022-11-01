Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $237.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,969 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,061 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,833 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

