Cepton (CPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cepton Stock Down 2.2 %
CPTN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cepton has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $80.16.
A number of research firms have commented on CPTN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cepton in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
