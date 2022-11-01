Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 1,326,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPWHF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceres Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,150.00.

Ceres Power Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

