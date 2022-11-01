Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.0 %

CRL opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $448.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.