Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $243.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Chart Industries stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $226.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,463,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 54.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

