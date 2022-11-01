Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKEW. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHKEW stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $102.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.