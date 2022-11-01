Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.67.

