Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 165 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 3.4 %

ASML opened at $472.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.59 and its 200-day moving average is $509.37. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.