Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

