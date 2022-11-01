Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $385,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $145.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

