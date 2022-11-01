Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 119.20% and a net margin of 29.61%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.