Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

