CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $453,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

