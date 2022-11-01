CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

