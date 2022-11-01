CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

