Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

