Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
