CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

CMS stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

