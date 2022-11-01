Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

